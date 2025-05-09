Hundreds of children’s lives positively impacted by gifts

Over 100 Kilnamanagh AFC jerseys were donated to children in Tanzania who “walk up to 12 kilometres” per day to go to school.

Along with the jerseys, St Kevins’ GNS teacher Claire Hennebry raised over €10,000 with two friends before leaving to take part in a volunteering project in a Tanzanian village.

“That amount goes a very long way here,” said Ms Hennebry, as they were able to provide Maasai children aged 3 to 6 with the school resources they needed.

“With the rest of the donation money, we are developing a new playground for the children. This has been a dream of the school for a long time.

“We bought whiteboards for every classroom. We also purchased leather school shoes and socks for every child in the school. Some of these children have never even worn shoes before.”

The Kilnamanagh AFC jerseys, donated by the club and by Ms Hennebry’s fifth-class students, were given “to every single child in the Maasai school to wear when it’s raining,” she explained.

“The children all walk alone to school, some walking up to 12km per day and these jerseys will provide them with something dry to wear and be comfortable in at school.”

Ms Hennebry organised various table quizzes, cake sales, non-uniform days and online fundraisers between January and April and then spent two weeks teaching in a pre-school setting in Arusha run by charitable organisation Projects Abroad.

She had planned to go volunteering in Tanzania since 2020, when she started the fundraising, but only had the chance to go this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful for all the support, donations, contributions, well-wishes, text messages and the help of our local communities and families,” she said.

“Hundreds of children’s lives will be positively impacted and we’re glad to have played a part in that.”

Kilnamanagh AFC commented online, “Thanks to the generosity of the Kilnamanagh community and the dedication of Ms Hennebry from the girls’ school, 107 football jerseys have made their way to a Maasai school in Tanzania.

“The jerseys, collected from kind donors and some purchased locally using donated funds, brought huge smiles to the faces of these amazing children.

“For many of them, some as young as three years old and walking up to 12km a day, these jerseys are more than just sportswear.”

“The vibrant colours of Kilnamanagh now stand proud in the heart of Tanzania, a wonderful gesture that won’t be forgotten.”