St Finian’s marks 200 years of schooling in Newcastle
Last Friday saw generations of past and present pupils of St Finian’s National School get together for a major birthday celebration.
St Finian’s NS in Newcastle Lyons is marking 200 years of pupils this year, having first opened its doors in April 1825.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Childcare providers’ closures put big ‘pressure’ on parentsLucan
THE closure of multiple childcare providers in Lucan is placing “immense pressure” on existing services and creating massive challenges for parents, according...
Work continues at Leisure Centre despite challengesLucan
WORK continues at Lucan Leisure Campus which includes the long-awaited swimming pool for the area.Earlier this year, South Dublin County Council acknowledged...
Opening of first permanent modular schoolLucan
The children, parents and staff of Lucan East ETNS at the opening of their brand-new school, which is Ireland’s first permanent modular...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.