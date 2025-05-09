Search
St Finian’s marks 200 years of schooling in Newcastle
St Finian’s marks 200 years of schooling in Newcastle

Ellen GoughMay 9, 2025 9:46 am

Last Friday saw generations of past and present pupils of St Finian’s National School get together for a major birthday celebration.

St Finian’s NS in Newcastle Lyons is marking 200 years of pupils this year, having first opened its doors in April 1825.

