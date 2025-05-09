Search
Coffee morning raises €2,600 for family of ‘bubbly’ Nicole
(From left) David Byrne, Lorraine Downey, Colette Byrne, and Oluseyi Olatunji. David and Colette are Nicole’s parents

Alessia MicalizziMay 9, 2025 9:49 am

A sum of €2,600 was raised for the family of a 21-year-old girl who passed away to cancer last year.

On Saturday, the Commercials GAA Club in Rathcoole hosted a coffee morning in memory of Nicole Byrne, from Citywest, organised by her family and the Relay for Life group.

