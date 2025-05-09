Coffee morning raises €2,600 for family of ‘bubbly’ Nicole
A sum of €2,600 was raised for the family of a 21-year-old girl who passed away to cancer last year.
On Saturday, the Commercials GAA Club in Rathcoole hosted a coffee morning in memory of Nicole Byrne, from Citywest, organised by her family and the Relay for Life group.
