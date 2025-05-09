Cian (26) helped change the lives of three people

Shane Gallagher from Kiltipper, holding a photo of his deceased donor brother Cian (26) with his fiancee Ramona and their daughter Erin (3)

“Cian always helped everyone, that’s who he was,” said the brother of an organ donor who has changed the lives of three people after his passing.

Cian Gallagher (26) died from a brain bleed after being assaulted in Tallow, Co Waterford, where he was managing a construction project in November 2022.

His brother Shane, who now lives in Kiltipper, Tallaght, said “it was an easy decision” for the family to agree Cian’s organs would be donated.

“What happened to Cian, we wouldn’t wish it on anyone, but it gives us comfort to know that what he did helped other people.

“After almost three years, it still feels raw, we’ll never get over it. But when we’re having a hard time, we can take a step back and realise that from something so bad, something good has come.”

Due to his young age, Cian never discussed organ donation with the family, but according to Shane it was what he would have wanted considering his good and caring character.

“He was always the kind of person who helped everyone. There were stories we only found out about after his death, like that time he helped his neighbour with a dead battery and refused to take money.

“He only said ‘that’s what neighbours are for.’”

Cian saved the lives of three different people, who got his liver and two kidneys.

His family received a letter from the man who got Cian’s liver saying that “it changed his life, and he can now finally enjoy time with his family,” said Shane.

“That way you see first hand the difference it makes. You see there’s a real person on the other side, who is grateful and whose life has improved.

“They always say the only thing you can’t buy in this world is time, but that’s what those people received through Cian’s donation.”

Cian’s heart valves are also stored in the Mater Hospital and the family were told that they will likely change the lives of a few children who need them replaced.

“A natural valve is always better than a mechanical one, the doctors told us.”

On Tuesday, May 6, Shane spoke at the launch of the Irish Kidney Association Organ Donor Awareness Week, starting this Saturday, May 10.

He encouraged families all over the country to “have the conversation” with their loved ones to make sure they know what each other’s wish would be.

“You never really want to think or talk about your loved ones passing away,” he told The Echo, “It could be what they want to do but you just weren’t aware.”

Shane encouraged people to get their organ donor card from the IKA or to tick the box “yes” for organ donation when applying for, or renewing, their driving licence.

According to the Road Safety Authority, nearly half of all licensed drivers have chosen to take the step which is represented by Code 115 on the license.

In 2024, according to the Irish Kidney Association, 263 organ transplants were carried out thanks to the generosity of 84 deceased donors and 30 living kidney donors.

‘This included 175 Kidney transplants, 53 Liver transplants, 16 Heart transplants, 15 Lung transplants, 4 Pancreas transplants.

600 people are currently on transplant waiting lists, 500 of those waiting for a kidney transplant and the rest waiting for a heart, lung, liver, and pancreas.

The Irish Kidney Association reminded that only around 1pc to 2pc of people die in circumstances where organ donation is medically possible, typically in hospital intensive care units.

“This statistic underscores just how rare and precious the opportunity for organ donation truly is.

‘That makes every potential donor incredibly valuable and highlights why family discussion remains essential.”

To get a Donor Card FREETEXT ‘DONOR’ to 50050 or click HERE.