Local Faces: Brian Smith
No doubt many of our readers will be familiar with Ballyfermot-based trad and ballad powerhouses, The Beermats, writes Ken Doyle.
Formed in 1993, the band has gone from strength to strength over the years, and are still pulling in the punters every time they play.
AUTHOREcho Staff
