Local Faces: Brian Smith
Brian Smith says Colm Gibbons was the driving force in the band

Local Faces: Brian Smith

Echo StaffMay 9, 2025 10:46 am

No doubt many of our readers will be familiar with Ballyfermot-based trad and ballad powerhouses, The Beermats, writes Ken Doyle.

Formed in 1993, the band has gone from strength to strength over the years, and are still pulling in the punters every time they play.

