886 residential dwellings are proposed for Adamstown site
PLANS for over 840 apartments have been submitted by home builder Evara, as part of the Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) for Adamstown.
The proposed development is at a 5.12 hectare site located in the townlands of Gollierstown and Finnstown.
Maurice Garvey
