Lack of funding for people with mobility issues at sports complex
Maurice GarveyMay 9, 2025 8:13 am

A project to make Tallaght Sports Complex more accessible for people with mobility issues had a setback due to a lack of funding.

The ‘pool pod’, which allows people with disabilities or reduced mobility to be eased into or out of a pool, was meant to be installed in the Complex as Active South Dublin received €25,450 for capital spend on disability focused equipment.

