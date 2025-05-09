Lack of funding for people with mobility issues at sports complex
A project to make Tallaght Sports Complex more accessible for people with mobility issues had a setback due to a lack of funding.
The ‘pool pod’, which allows people with disabilities or reduced mobility to be eased into or out of a pool, was meant to be installed in the Complex as Active South Dublin received €25,450 for capital spend on disability focused equipment.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
