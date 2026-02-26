Champions Boden up and running in league

The AFL Division 1 kicked back off last weekend with a host of local clubs involved.

Ballyboden St Endas marked their league defence with a victory against Kilmacud Crokes.

The reigning champions from 2025 in both the league and championship, Boden were able to get the job done with a 1-14 to 1-09 scoreline against their rivals in a match held at Pairc Ui Murchu.

Boden will look to continue their league defence on March 8th as they make the long trek to Donabate to take on St Patrick’s.

Thomas Davis hosted Ballinteer St Johns at Kiltipper Road though would be defeated in the opening game of the season 1-10 to 3-14.

Davis will look to get their first win of the league on March 8th in their next game against Raheny as they make the trip to St Annes Park.

Their local rivals St Marys Saggart were also in action at the weekend though they had to travel to the northside to take on Raheny in DCU.

It was an extremely close game that would see Raheny just get over the line as they won by a single point 1-15 to 2-13.

They face St Judes in their next game.

Lucan Sarsfields were comprehensively defeated in Blanchardstown IT by St Patricks Donabate with the final score being 1-7 to 4-10.

Lucan will be up against local rivals Castleknock in their next game with the two teams scheduled to take each other on in Somerton Park on March 8th.

St Judes were unable to get onto the pitch last weekend as their game away to Skerries

Harps found itself called off due to the weather.

They now must wait until March 8th for their next fixture as they host St Marys.

Other results from last weekend for non local teams included Castleknock defeating St Vincents 1-25 to 1-10, Ballymun Kickhams defeating Clontarf 3-13 to 2-06 while Na Fianna drew with Cuala 3-13 to 1-19.