Chest X-ray on young female patient was ‘inappropriate’
Tallaght University Hospital

Echo StaffJuly 9, 2025 3:58 pm

A radiographer, who was found guilty of professional misconduct over his inappropriate behaviour in carrying out a chest, reports By Seán McCárthaigh.

X-ray on a young female patient whom he later tried to contact via social media, has been banned from conducting any radiography services on anyone under 18 for 12 months.

