Choral Connections celebrates inclusion recovery and joy

“CHORAL Connections is more than a concert – it’s a celebration of the human spirit.” begins Carmen Bryce, Communications Manager of Mental Health Ireland.

Music has the power to connect, to heal, and to give voice to lived experience.

This World Mental Health Day, Friday, October 10, four Dublin-based choirs, including Tallaght-based Maria Lane Choir will come together for Choral Connections.

This is a unique one-night community concert that celebrates inclusion, recovery, and the joy of singing together.

The event will feature choirs whose missions reflect the heart of community connection and resilience:

Maria Lane Choir (Tallaght Cancer Support) is a community choir of cancer survivors and supporters, whose performances are a testament to resilience, peer support, and life beyond illness.

Rising Voices from Finglas is an inclusive choir for people living with dementia and memory loss, along with their families, friends, and carers.

Their performances shine a light on the role of music in memory, connection, and dignity.

High Hopes Choir is Ireland’s first choir formed with people affected by homelessness. Through song, members find confidence, solidarity, and a shared voice that has inspired audiences across the country.

DFAT Choir is a staff choir from the Department of Foreign Affairs, reflecting Ireland’s public service ethos and global cultural engagement.

Fionnuala Moran, Irish broadcaster, sustainability influencer, and DJ, will host the evening. With her warmth, energy, and ability to connect with audiences, Fionnuala will guide them through an uplifting night of music and storytelling.

Best known for her work on Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show and RTÉ 2FM, she advocates for accessible, practical approaches to sustainable living and brings that same inclusive ethos to her work as an MC.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Carmen Bryce made the following points regarding the event:

“Each choir tells a story of courage, care, and community. On World Mental Health Day, we invite the public to experience the joy of voices raised together, reminding us that connection is at the heart of mental health and wellbeing.”

‘Choral Connections’ takes place in The Complex on Arran Street East on October 10 from 7pm to 10pm (doors open at 6:30pm).

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.