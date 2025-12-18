Christmas Church Services 2025
Grange Castle site lined up for district heating schemeNews
Grange Castle Business Park is being lined up as the next site to receive an industrial heat network scheme following the success...
154 new households registered homeless across the countyNews
154 new individuals or households across South Dublin have registered as homeless so far this year. The 154 new presentations are part...
This weeks front pages – December 18, 2025 – Christmas Bumper Edition!Latest
The Echo Newspaper Christmas Bumper Edition is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your...
Late night Luas service for partygoersNews
There will be a number of late-night Luas and rail services from the city centre for partygoers in the run up to...
