Circus fun and games at Tymon Park market

THE CIRCUS came to Tymon Park this past Sunday, as part of South Dublin County Council’s Summer Market series that has been taking place every month over the course of the summer.

Tymon Park North hosted a perfect family day out with local crafts, delicious food, and live entertainment for all ages, with special performances from talented circus professionals.

The markets have become an annual fixture in the park, giving local craft makers and artisan food companies the opportunity to share their unique offerings with the community.

On Sunday, circus performers treated marketgoers to a whole heap of treats and tricks, with bubble artistry and hula-hoop performances just some of the awe-inspiring acts on offer.

Plenty of food trucks were parked up for the afternoon alongside their fellow vendors, with a huge range of cuisines from around the world on offer.

The rain stayed away for most of the day, allowing everyone to get the most out of this month’s outdoor event and take advantage of all that the market had to offer, whether it be relaxing to the live music or getting stuck into the fun activities.

Humans weren’t the only ones soaking up the atmosphere, as plenty of furry friends were also welcomed to join in on the fun.

The next Summer Market is planned for August 30, when an incredibly fun K-Pop Family Fun Day will take over the park between 11am and 3pm, offering hours of free entertainment for all K-Pop lovers.

With easy access from Tallaght and Templeogue and plenty of parking available, it’s a perfect day out for those from near and far alike.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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