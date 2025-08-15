Search
Citywest Hotel and complex referred for query on usage

Ellen GoughAugust 15, 2025 3:13 pm

SOUTH Dublin County Council are to contact the owners of Citywest Hotel and complex to establish the extent of areas that may be subject to building control requirements.

It follows representations made by Cllr Linda de Courcy (Ind Ire) to the planning section of SDCC on whether the owners of premises such as Citywest or the Red Cow Moran Hotel have applied for ma-terial change of use, prior to accommodating non-paying guests on a permanent basis.

