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Citywest students step up to the challenge for the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Students from Coláiste Pobail Fóla on the Camino de Santiago

Citywest students step up to the challenge for the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage

Echo StaffMay 12, 2026 9:01 am

A group of Transition Year students from Coláiste Pobail Fóla in Citywest have successfully completed a recent journey along the Camino de Santiago, marking a significant achievement for all involved.

The trip saw students take on the physical and mental challenge of the famous pilgrimage route, demonstrating resilience, teamwork, and a positive attitude throughout.

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