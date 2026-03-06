Civic Panto to host Tickles and Dottie are Freezin’

‘TICKLES and Dottie are Freezin’ is a laugh-out-loud panto adventure inspired by The Snow Queen / Frozen.

When a magical winter spell plunges the village into icy chaos, Tickles and Dottie set off on a snowy quest packed with slapstick silliness, catchy songs, and heartwarming fun.

This panto is a tale of sisterly love, laughter, and learning to be yourself. ‘Freezin’ follows Princess Ella and Princess Hannah as they discover that true love and acceptance are the greatest magic of all and could be the only thing strong enough to melt even the frostiest spell.

Cool, cosy, and a perfect deadly buzz for the whole family.

The team who brought you ‘Jack & The Beanstalk’, ‘Snow White’, ‘Sleeping Beauty’, ‘Cinderella’, ‘Tickles and The Beanstalk’ and ‘Tickles, Beauty and The Beast’ return for The Civic Panto 2026.

Always a sell-out smash hit, so book soon for the best panto seats in town.

Including 11 schools, there is 1 sensory-friendly performance on Tuesday, December 15 at 8pm.

‘Tickles and Dottie are Freezin’ is expected to run in the Civic Theatre from December 2 2026 to January 3, 2027.

An all-star cast will be announced in the coming months and tickets will be on sale soon, so be sure to watch this space.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept