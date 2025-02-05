Search
Clarification on St Patrick’s Day parade

Echo StaffFebruary 5, 2025 4:05 pm

Cllr Francis Timmons (Ind) has clarified that Clondalkin St Patrick’s Day parade has not been renamed Clondalkin Community events, incorrectly reported in The Echo on January 23 and online.

“Clondalkin community events is the group that runs the St Patrick’s day parade, the Clondalkin festival and creative Clondalkin. None of the names have been changed,” said Cllr Timmons.

