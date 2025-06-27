Classic Car Show raises a ‘great deal of money’

Gardai from Tallaght got their faces painted from members of St Anne’s GAA Club at the Classic Car Show

The Bohernabreena Classic Car Show returned for “a very successful” day out while raising “a great deal of money” for a good cause.

The organising committee couldn’t establish how much was raised for the Irish Kidney Association yet but said they will present a cheque to the organisation in about six weeks in St Anne’s GAA Club.

The show on Sunday, June 22 was organised with a different layout from previous years, explained the committee, with “a great range of cars amazingly displayed in spite of the rain,” and a “significantly improved” car flow.

The event had a strong community atmosphere, with support from the Gardaí and great attendance.

“Spectators came from far and wide this year, and while we don’t have specific numbers, we think there was more than last year, which shows the excitement for the event locally,” said the committee.

“There was more space for the amazing carnival games, expertly run by our partner St Anne’s GAA which were a big hit on the day, as well as more craft and trade stalls.”

Money was collected through a “large group” of sponsors being displayed on a new big screen, revenue from the registered cars and collection by IKA volunteers at the show entrance.

“Brilliant job by all,” commented Dublin South IKA on Facebook, while Senator Teresa Costello attending on the day said, “Fair play to the organisers.

‘It quite obviously took a lot of hard work behind the scenes to coordinate such a brilliant event. Even the rain didn’t dampen our spirits, each year it just gets bigger and better.”