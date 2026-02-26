Coláiste Éanna and Our Lady’s to participate in School League finals

Coláiste Éanna will take part in the U19 final

The Basketball School League finals are set to take place this coming weekend with a number of teams from local schools involved.

The U19A Girls trophy will be contested between Mungret CC and Our Lady’s Terenure.

Terenure’s rise to the top has been truly meteoric, in only their fourth full season at school’s basketball, this will be the first All Ireland final appearance for the school.

Their route to the final has certainly been a challenging one. As they were beaten in the semi finals in their regional competition they faced a tougher pool draw in the quarter final round.

They dispatched the winners of the North Region as well as North West runners up to earn a spot in the semi finals.

The semi final bracket saw them come up against Loreto Dalkey as well as Midlands region winner Pres Kilkenny, a side who knocked Mungret out of the cup earlier on in the year.

With international players such as Eabha Booth at their disposal there is serious talent present in the Terenure team though they will have a tough task on their hands defeating Mungret.

The Limerick side won the World Schools Championship in November in Spain and have consistently won League titles over the last few years.

Colaiste Eanna of course will also be present in the schools league finals as they have teams competing at both U16A and U19A.

The U16A side will find themselves playing St. Pat’s Cavan in their final.

The side reached the final following victories over The Bish and AVS Donegal in the quarter final round before picking up wins over Ballymakenny College St Mary’s Portlaoise and Colaiste Muire Crosshaven in the semi finals.

Players to watch for Eanna include U15 international Daniel O’Sullivan as well as Bobby Doyle who Eanna will be hoping is back from injury after representing Dublin in Gaelic football.

They will be favourites heading into the final with few predicting St. Pat’s to have the run that they have had.

The U19A side are in a rematch of this year’s All Ireland School’s Cup final as they once again will be taking on St Mary’s Portlaoise.

Should Eanna pick up the victory it would be their fifth league title in a row and would secure them a league and cup double for the season.

Eanna have a roster deep with international experience including former U16 captain and the 2023/24 U16 Schools Player of the Year in Adam McCarthy.

Harry Lynch, Karl Walsh and top scorer from the Cup Adam Charles are all other players that will play a major role for Eanna in the game.

