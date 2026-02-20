Communal space extension approved for sports complex

Planning permission has been granted for a second storey extension to house a new communal space at Ballyfermot Sports Complex.

Owners of the sports centre were granted permission for a two-storey entrance and single-storey extension to existing building “incorporating a new Sports & Wellness Communal Space” as well as retention for an existing single storey pitched roof storage shed, both located to the west/rear of the complex.

The proposed first floor level extension will accommodate a sports and wellness communal space with a stage, rehearsal area, and sanitary facilities, according to plans submitted.

The proposed two storey extension will comprise an entrance lobby, storage room and circulation space at ground floor level, and a kitchen, storeroom, and circulation space at first floor level.

Granting permission on Tuesday, February 3, South Dublin County Council said that with “regard to the context of the subject site relative to existing adjacent residential development, it is considered that these elements of the subject proposal would not adversely impact… by way of overlooking, overbearing appearance or overshadowing, adversely impact on the amenities of adjacent built form, or detract significantly from the visual amenities of the site or wider area”.

Conditions attached to the permission granted will also require parking at the sports centre to be upgraded to comply with the “Parking/Storage Rates from the SDCC County Development Plan 2022-2028”.

“The applicant shall provide 5% of vehicular parking spaces for mobility impaired users,” the condition read, adding that EV charging points up to a minimum of 20% of the total parking spaces” should also be provided and that any bicycle parking “must be covered… in the interests of residential amenity, public safety, compliance with Development Plan policy and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme