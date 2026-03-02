Comprehensive plans for Cherry Orchard on the cards

A comprehensive public realm plan for a neighbourhood in Cherry Orchard is to be considered as residents continue to call for improvements.

A public realm plan is on the cards for Cherry Orchard Avenue, with a specific green area in mind adjacent to the bridge above the railway line near Park West/Cherry Orchard station.

The green space is located near several housing estates and currently has no amenities but a councillor has called for the area to be used to help improve the facilities available to residents.

Councillor Hazel De Nortúin called for a development of the space in the neighbourhood which would provide more for locals.

Cllr De Nortúin said: “I’m finding funding. I’ve asked Dermot Collins to come out and do an engineer’s report, which he has agreed to do, and that will obviously probably give us an idea of what can be done for that space.”

The prospective Chery Orchard Avenue public realm plan would be in accordance with objectives laid out in the Dublin City Development Plan 2022–2028.

Specifically, objectives relating to high-quality public realm, compact growth, healthy placemaking, active travel connectivity, climate resilience, urban greening, and community safety.

Cllr De Nortúin called for the process to include meaningful engagement with local residents, community organisations, and relevant stakeholders to help decide what is best for the space.

She also called for a multi-departmental approach to improving the area and noted that several houses nearby lie vacant, with one affected by an arson attack recently.

She urged the possible plan to examine opportunities to improve pedestrian and cyclist permeability in the area, universal accessibility, landscaping and biodiversity, lighting, seating, passive surveillance, and the overall usability and identity of the linear green corridor.

Consideration was also requested to be given to how it could function as a safe, attractive, and inclusive public space that supports recreational activity.

“There is obviously a couple of houses vacant in the area. There’s a piece of land that’s owned by the CIE around where the bridge entry point is.

“It’s just been kind of unkept for a number of years…so it’s to support them to get behind it and to redevelop it for the residents up there.”

A report has been requested to be brought to councillors in the area, outlining recommended interventions, indicative costs, potential funding streams, and an indicative delivery programme.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.