Concerned parents ‘blindsided’ by the reduction in teachers

Parents of students at Scoil Maelruain Junior National School in Old Bawn feel “blindsided” after they were informed of a reduction in teachers and classes on Friday.

Students in the four First Class groups at the school have been told to write down their three preferred friends they would like to remain in class with as the groups will be reduced to three to deal with the Department of Education and Youth’s decision to cut the school’s teaching posts from 16 to 15 from the next academic year.

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