Concerns over future of drugs task forces

Concerns have been raised about the future of local task forces in areas like Ballyfermot and Clondalkin after the draft National Drug Strategy was made public.

Calls have been made to clarify the role of local and regional task forces across Ireland after the draft National Drug Strategy made little mention of the groups in the draft document that outlines the Government’s plans for their new national drug strategy.

Councillor and drug rehabilitation project worker Daithí Doolan noted that the task forces, introduced in 1997 to help combat the rise of heroin use, were “reduced to a footnote” in the draft and questioned their future role in areas like Ballyfermot.

Cllr Doolan: “They’re not as central to the drafting the strategy nor the delivery of the strategy, nor the funding.

“In fact, in the National Drug Strategy itself, it states that they’re going to centralise funding and decision-making back to the HSE, and that’s a very regressive step.

“This is a throwback to the dark days of the 80s and 90s when health boards controlled the funding and the strategy around tackling addiction and the drugs crisis and it failed, and it would fail again because they’re not in touch with the reality on the ground.”

Local and regional task forces were set up to provide services for the whole country, with regional services available for the likes of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim and local forces in key areas in Dublin and other highly populated parts of Ireland.

Ballyfermot, Clondalkin, Cherry Orchard and Crumlin are among the areas that benefit from a local drug and alcohol task force.

Vincent Jackson is the Chairperson of the Ballyfermot Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

Despite limited resources, the task force has done a lot for the local community and some of the services provided have been essential to some.

Multiple projects in the local area are funded by the task force, including Ballyfermot Advance and Blue Door based in Cherry Orchard.

Chairperson Jackson noted that users of services funded by the local task force in Ballyfermot had thought favourably of those they worked alongside.

The Chairperson of the local task force shared his hopes that the new strategy will improve services but also added his feeling that the Government has “taken their eye off the ball.”

He said: “There has been consistent cuts in local drug and alcohol task forces, and we lost a number of key people over those years…

“…We seem to be going to a very centralized system now. I think a lot of the autonomy that the task force has had seems to be slowly but surely being taken away.”

Funding was recently slashed in Budget 2026 for task forces nationwide, down from €11.6m to €8.7m, and Cllr Doolan called for security for their place in communities as the country is dealing with a rise in cocaine use.

Councillor Doolan vouched for the task forces and noted their understanding of the communities within which they work and that the trust placed in these services is stronger than the bond that the HSE could have with those in need.

“People have huge trust in task forces and the community service because they know them, they’re part of them…there’s a unique trust there that doesn’t exist with the HSE, with the Department of Health.

“That is important when you’re dealing with a sensitive issue like addiction, which is often linked in with mental health issues, intimidation, the support of families and children, all those are important when you’re dealing with tackling the drugs crisis.

“The task forces are best placed to respond to those needs quickly, in an understanding way.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.