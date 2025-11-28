Costa Coffee drive thru plans in Ballymount

A planning application has been lodged for a Costa Coffee drive-thru at Ballymount Industrial Estate.

The proposal submitted on behalf of MBCC Foods (Ireland) Ltd includes plans for a two-storey stand-alone café/restaurant unit, “with an overall height of c. 8m and a gross floor area of 441 sq.m and associated ancillary drive thru lane” on the permitted Apex Hub site at Ballymount Industrial Estate.

Plans for the drive-thru lane include a canopy and service hatch on the northwestern elevation side of the unit, a height restrictor/entrance barrier on the access lane and a 3.5m wide drive-thru lane

The proposal includes plans for outdoor seating and “associated drive-thru signage consisting of a directional sign, an order station, and two menu boards/advertisement signs and tenant signage on the southeastern, northeastern and northwestern elevations”.

The development proposals provide a total of 19 car parking spaces for customers, including four EV spaces, two accessible spaces and three staff parking spaces, waiting area, bin store and 10 cycle parking spaces, and includes the repositioning of two permitted pedestrian crossing to the east of the site.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme