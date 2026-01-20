Council owned Age-friendly housing developments will not have defibrillators installed

Age-friendly housing developments owned by the council will not have defibrillators installed in them, despite calls from councillors.

South Dublin County Council have said they have “no plans to install defibrillators at our age friendly housing developments”, focussing instead on “providing comprehensive and targeted safety and security supports” to older residents.

This was in response to a motion from Cllr Nimah Whelan (SF) at the full council meeting on December 8, which called for defibrillators to be installed in all SDCC age-friendly developments “and training made available to its residents”.

The council have installed defibrillators at County Hall in Tallaght, the Clondalkin Civic Offices and at public libraries, with further defibrillators “provided throughout the county by a wide variety of groups and organisations including community groups, sports clubs, shopping centres, individual pharmacies and private commercial companies”.

“The installation, upkeep and maintenance of defibrillators is the responsibility of the relevant committee, management or company,” the council said in reply to Cllr Whelan’s motion.

The reply also highlighted the various supports on offer to residents of SDCC’s age friendly developments, such as critical personal and home safety alarms, digital inclusion and assistive technology development (including a key pilot initiative that will provide basic assistive technology equipment to a cohort of older residents starting in early 2026) and personalised visits from the council’s Local Healthy Age Friendly Homes Co-ordinators.

“The council is committed to supporting a robust system of in-home safety, security and technology measures to ensure the continued well-being, dignity and independence of all members within our age-friendly community,” the council said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme