Council plan to develop traveller accommodation

The council have launched a public consultation for their plans to demolish an existing Traveller accommodation site in Lucan and construct a new one on a nearby larger site.

South Dublin County Council have published details of the proposed demolition of the existing Traveller accommodation site known as Rock Road Mansions, Lucan, and the development of a new traveller accommodation group housing scheme on a site to be known as Lock Road, Grange Castle West, Lucan.

The new Lock Road Traveller Accommodation Group Housing Scheme would occupy a 1.56-hectare site to the north-east of the existing 0.81-hectare Rock Road Mansions development, located just off Adamstown Avenue.

The proposed development would see construction of three new halting site bays, “each with a single-story day unit, an adjacent mobile unit and two car parking spaces” and a new single-storey detached house with two car spaces, along with a homework club and play area, an enterprise area, storage sheds and external bin storage and “reconfiguring of the existing entrance to the site to provide pedestrian and vehicle access”.

Existing Traveller accommodations at Rock Road Mansions would be demolished.

The Lock Road site is zoned ‘Objective EE’ under the SDCC County Development Plan 2022-28, with an objective ‘To provide for enterprise and employment related uses’.

“Traveller accommodation is a Permitted in Principle Use under the EE Zoning, there is an existing Halting Site located to the south-west of the application site (which is proposed to be demolished), therefore the principle of development has already been established at this location,” the county architect’s report published as part of the consultation noted.

It also said that under the councils Traveller Accomodation Programme 2025-2029, there are currently two emergency/temporary facilities for Traveller households in South Dublin.

“The council is dedicated to relocating these sites in consultation with the residents by providing safe, fully serviced, high-quality accommodation during the lifetime of this programme,” the report added.

“The sites in question are located at Lock Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Whitestown Way, Tallaght, Dublin 24.”

The public submissions portal for the Lock Road Traveller Accommodation Group Housing Scheme is open online at consult.sdublincoco.ie until March 13, or submissions can made in writing to the Senior Executive Officer at the Traveller Accommodation Unit at County Hall.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme