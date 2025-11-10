Search

Council to take over ‘direct responsibility’ on pool works

Echo StaffNovember 10, 2025 1:05 pm

The council have now taken over “direct responsibility” for works to complete the Lucan pool facilities.

Chief executive Colm Ward confirmed that the contract with the contractor for the long-awaited Lucan Leisure Campus had been terminated and that South Dublin County Council would now take responsibility for all remaining works.

