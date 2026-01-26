Council view astro pitch as ‘potentially hazardous’

The astro pitch in Cherry Orchard that was tarmacked over prior to Christmas was viewed by the council as “potentially hazardous.”

A tarmac surface was laid over the astro pitch located behind St Ultan’s National School in Cherry Orchard as the existing surface was not up to health and safety standards, according to Dublin City Council.

The location is set to be reworked as part of the redevelopment of Cherry Orchard Park, set to be complete in the next year or two, but calls have been made to restore the astro surface as soon as possible.

Clubs that made use of the pitch will have to look elsewhere due to the installation of the “temporary surface.”

Councillor Daithí Doolan told The Echo following the resurfacing of the pitch that the alternatives that clubs will have to avail of will prove to be “expensive and impractical” and criticised the council for stripping an area in need of amenities of one already in place.

Cllr Doolan said: “The council cannot expect this whole community to go without their only astro for this length of time…

“…Cherry Orchard has very little resources and sports facilities. The council should be improving the facilities not removing them.”

The new tarmac surface is expected to be reviewed in the first months of 2026, given the timescale for the implementation of the longer-term plan for the park.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

