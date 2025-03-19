Court hears man responsible for laundering over €1 million

A man described as being at the midlevel tier of a criminal organisation involved in a global invoice redirect fraud and banking scams has been jailed for five years and four months, reports Sonya Mclean.

Sodiq Jimoh (30) of Rossfield Close, Rossfield, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to contributing to the activities of a criminal organisation and nine charges of money laundering on dates between May 2019 and August 2020.