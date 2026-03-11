Search
Creative expressions exhibition at Ballyfermot Library
Claire Donnelly and Sister Celine

Creative expressions exhibition at Ballyfermot Library

Ryan ButlerMarch 11, 2026 9:25 am

“WE HAD probably about 10 residents from the nursing home,” explains Michelle of Maryfield Nursing Home, regarding the launch of their latest exhibition in Ballyfermot Library.

Residents of the home, which is based in Chapelizod, contributed art to the ‘Creative Expressions’ exhibition, which ran in the Ballyfermot Library from February 4 to 15.

The event had a successful launch, with attendees including residents, family members, and community members.

Local resident Vincent gave a speech on the opening night emphasising the inspiration elderly people find in creating art.

The exhibition featured pieces from an art class with 16 women and 4 men, aged 80 to 104. One artist’s work was particularly popular, with many enquiring about purchasing his art.

The library provided refreshments, including tea, coffee, and cakes, during the opening night.

Michelle estimates that between 20 and 25 people were in attendance on the opening night, including residents, family members, and management from the nursing home.

Schools also visited the exhibition over the two weeks it was on display, indicating interest and engagement.

Read More


Kingswood students ‘absolutely love’ songs in Dancing Queen

Arts & Culture

“THIS is our fourth musical here in KCC, and each year we try to choose something that will really excite the students,”...

Civic Panto to host Tickles and Dottie are Freezin’

Arts & Culture

‘TICKLES and Dottie are Freezin’ is a laugh-out-loud panto adventure inspired by The Snow Queen / Frozen. When a magical winter spell...

Food with Passion: Delicious Triple Choc Chip Muffins

Arts & Culture

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home...

Nature on our doorsteps: The recently-arrived Tree bumblebee

Arts & Culture

Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST