Creative expressions exhibition at Ballyfermot Library

“WE HAD probably about 10 residents from the nursing home,” explains Michelle of Maryfield Nursing Home, regarding the launch of their latest exhibition in Ballyfermot Library.

Residents of the home, which is based in Chapelizod, contributed art to the ‘Creative Expressions’ exhibition, which ran in the Ballyfermot Library from February 4 to 15.

The event had a successful launch, with attendees including residents, family members, and community members.

Local resident Vincent gave a speech on the opening night emphasising the inspiration elderly people find in creating art.

The exhibition featured pieces from an art class with 16 women and 4 men, aged 80 to 104. One artist’s work was particularly popular, with many enquiring about purchasing his art.

The library provided refreshments, including tea, coffee, and cakes, during the opening night.

Michelle estimates that between 20 and 25 people were in attendance on the opening night, including residents, family members, and management from the nursing home.

Schools also visited the exhibition over the two weeks it was on display, indicating interest and engagement.