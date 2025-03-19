Search
Creche and montessori pupils run marathon challenge every day
Pupils from the Sunflowers Creche and Montessori

Creche and montessori pupils run marathon challenge every day

Alessia MicalizziMarch 19, 2025 10:12 am

Thirty children left electronic devices behind to run 26 miles instead throughout the month of February.

Pupils aged 7 to 12 from the Sunflowers Creche and Montessori in Lucan took on the ‘marathon’ challenge under the guidance of teacher Martina Mc Mahon.

Read More


Question raised about security at St Patrick’s Day parades

News

A QUESTION to South Dublin County Council about security measures for St Patrick’s Day parades was trimmed ahead of a monthly meeting,...

People on social housing waiting 9.25 years for a home

News

PEOPLE on the social housing list are waiting an average of 9.25 years for a home in South Dublin County Council.Cllrs Paddy...

ABP grant permission to demolish service station building

Lucan

AN BORD Pleanala have granted permission for the demolition of an existing Texaco service station retail building at Ballydowd in Lucan.Applicant Valero...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST