Creche and montessori pupils run marathon challenge every day
Thirty children left electronic devices behind to run 26 miles instead throughout the month of February.
Pupils aged 7 to 12 from the Sunflowers Creche and Montessori in Lucan took on the ‘marathon’ challenge under the guidance of teacher Martina Mc Mahon.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
