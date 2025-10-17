CRH sees its market value reach record high with unrivalled growth

BUILDING materials giant CRH saw its market value reach a record high this week amid plans to invest €34 billion on investment and cash returns to shareholders over the next five years.

Business is booming for the group, who have a headquarters in Belgard Castle.

“With €35bn of financial capacity over the next five years, our superior strategy, enabled by our unmatched scale and connected portfolio, positions us to execute on unrivalled growth opportunities,” said chief executive Jim Mintern.

Mr Mintern, a company veteran of more than two decades, said earlier this year that he will continue the group’s recent trend of selling off unwanted assets as it remains committed to pursuing acquisitions. However, there will be a greater emphasis on construction innovation under his leadership, he said at the time.

CRH is preparing to invest significantly over the next five years on mergers and acquisitions and capital expenditure.

Mintern told an audience of analysts and investors in New York that he was targeting annual revenue growth of 7-9 per cent out to 2030.

He is aiming for the group to post adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins of 22-24 per cent over the period.

The margin goal would mark a step up from the rate of 19.5 per cent posted last year.

CRH’s focus is on four key areas: aggregates, cement and sustainable alternatives, roads and water.

