Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by car

The Fonthill Road, beside St John’s and the GAA pitches in Clondalkin is closed by gardai and traffic diversions are in place

A CYCLIST is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Clondalkin on Sunday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around 11.40pm following the road traffic collision on Fonthill Road South.

The cyclist, who is in his late teens was rushed to Beamount Hospital and is in critical condition.

Gardai say there was no other injuries following the accident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A garda statement said: “Gardaí in Clondalkin are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on Sunday, 27th July 2025.

“Shortly after 11:40pm, Gardaí were alerted after a cyclist was struck by a car at the R113, Fonthill Road South, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

“The cyclist, an adult male in his late teens, is in Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition”.

The road is closed for an examination of the scene to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local traffic diversions are in place on Fonthill Road South, between the junctions with Cherrywood Avenue and St John’s Road.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have relevant camera footage, including dash-cam, and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.