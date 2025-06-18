Daire competing against the top drivers in Europe

Daire Flock in action during the third round of the Clio Cup Series 2025, from May 30 to June 1, 2025 on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, in Stavelot, Belgium Photo Alexandre Guillaumot / DPPI

TALLAGHT’S Daire Flock is competing in the 2025 European Renault Clio Cup Championships.

Aged only 17, Daire is now competing against adults driving the Renault Clio after graduating from using the Citroen Saxo which is a car that drivers aged between 14-17 compete in.

Along with moving into adult categories Daire has now progressed beyond national level and is competing against some of the top racers in Europe. Daire spoke to The Echo discussing how he is adapting to the new changes.

“There are a lot more cars out there compared to what I’ve ever raced with before.

‘There’s normally 40 to 50 cars out there on the grid and also I’ve never raced on the tracks. So it’s a big learning curve for me, learning new tracks and learning how to drive with a lot more cars on the tracks”.

Daire is currently driving in the Clio Cup Series which comprises multiple championships. He is 3rd overall in the Junior Championship which he hopes to win this year.

He races a variety of different race types with his overall goal being the prestigious Le Mans 24 hour race, currently the races in the Clio Cup series average around 25 minutes plus a final lap. He spoke to us about his preference for race length.

“The races I’m in at the moment are like sprint races. I like both long distance and short, I’ve tried both of them. I don’t really mind, either of them.

‘I’m probably better at the short distance because the long distance ones involve more management of things and strategy.”

Daire was 14 years old when he learned how to drive a car and spoke a little on how he managed to end up in motorsports.

“My dad used to race cars and I’ve always been around motorsports down at the track and stuff. I just decided I wanted to have a go at it and fortunately my dad felt that I was quite good and kept me going with it.”

In order to achieve his motorsports dreams Daire has had to make the move to the U.K where he now resides and trains out of. Signed with Westbourne Motorsport based out of Sussex, England, Daire spoke about the lack of opportunity available to motorsport drivers in Ireland.

“It’s a lot bigger over there [England], there are a lot more things that can help you like trainers, there’s a lot more tracks here as well to get practice in.

‘If I wanted to learn and practice with a certain car I can go on a track over there and learn, get better with it.