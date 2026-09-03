Deadline extended for South Dublin Business Awards

THE deadline for entry into the 2026 South Dublin County Business Awards has been extended to Friday, with businesses and not-for-profits encouraged to apply.

The South Dublin County Business Awards returns this year with a black-tie awards presentation evening at the Maldron Hotel in Tallaght on Thursday, October 15, and hopeful entrants can now fill out the application form by this Friday, September 4 after the deadline was extended by a week.

Marty Whelan hosts the event once more as businesses in Tallaght, Lucan, Clondalkin and across South Dublin will be recognised for their work across a range of categories.

Applications are open to any business or not-for-profit organisations based in or doing business in South Dublin County.

The 12 categories comprise of; Best Family-Owned & Managed Business, Best Medium Sized Business, Best Networker Award, Best Not-for-Profit Organisation, Best Place to Eat Award, Best Small Business including Sole Entrepreneur, Best Start –

up/New Business Award, Best Workplace, Customer Service – Tourism & Hospitality Award, Employee of the Year Award, Innovation in Business Award, Sports and Leisure Award.

The awards are intended to honour, recognise and celebrate the success of the business community in South Dublin County.

All criteria for the awards, the judging of the awards and the mystery shopping evaluations will be done by Spotcheck NI, the recognised Independent Awards Agency.

For further information please contact Mary Grassick of the South Dublin Chamber at 01 4585200 or email mary@sdchamber.ie.