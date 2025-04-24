Delight as Dublin ladies win minor football c’ship

THERE were wild celebrations for the Dublin minors who secured the Leinster Minor ‘A’ Championship for the first time in eight years on Easter Monday.

The young Dubs produced a brilliant performance to overcome Kildare 4-13 to 0-4 in Baltinglass against the defending champions who were aiming for a fourth title in a row.

The team was captained by Ballyboden St Enda’s Charlie Murphy who registered a goal and a point while Thomas Davis’ Abaigh Pollock and Keeva O’Donovan started in defence.

Their clubmate Zara Flood started at full forward and landed a good point to her credit.

Dublin laid the foundation for their win in the first half when they established a 4-6 to 0-8 lead with Molly Bourke leading the charge with a hat trick of goals in the opening half.

Captain Charlie Murphy also found the Kildare net after seven minutes as their domination was reflected on the scoreboard.

In the second half Kildare raised a gear to reduce the deficit but the Dubs always had the upper hand to keep the Lilywhites at bay.

Bourke finished the contest with a goal and three points while Lile Tully, Gemma Connolly and Rebecca McEvoy got on the scoresheet.

Other local players in the panel was Ruby Swayne from Round Tower in Clondalkin.