Dubs ladies up and running

Martha Byrne and Vikki Wall clash in Páirc Tailteann Photo by Maurice Grehan

DUBLIN got the defence of their TG4 Leinster crown underway on Easter Saturday with victory against old foes Meath 2-10 to 1-6 at Páirc Tailteann, reports Aisling Clery.

Making her championship debut, Sophie McIntyre from Lucan Sarsfields hit the net five minutes into the second half and this, along with a first half Hannah Tyrrell from Clondalkin penalty proved crucial.

Dublin were boosted by the return of four time All Ireland winner Sinéad Goldrick, who recently rejoined the panel.

Meath enjoyed a better second half, moving the ball quicker and running at the Dublin defence, but ultimately, they came up short.

In the damp conditions, Dublin were first to strike through a Hannah Tyrrell free in the opening minute.

Meath were moving the ball well and a well worked team move sent Marion Farrelly through, but her shot was well saved by Dublin net minder Abby Shiels from Lucan Sarsfields.

Thereafter, Dublin were stronger in possession and Chloe Darby added a point from play on eleven minutes.

Dublin went further ahead when Sinéad Goldrick was brought down in the box and Tyrrell converted the resulting penalty on sixteen minutes.

Darby added a further free a minute later and this opened up a 1-3 to no score lead.

Meath seemed to struggle to get the ball into their forward line with Martha Byrne and Aoife Kane marshalling the Dublin defence closely.

Vikki Wall got Meath’s first score from a free on twenty-one minutes. This was cancelled out two minutes later by Tyrrell’s second free.

A storming move down the field, Vikki Wall was fouled and the game’s second penalty awarded and duly dispatched by full forward Emma Duggan to leave the Royals just three points adrift at the break.

On the resumption, Meath moved the ball quicker and this paid dividends, but they were left short when Sophie McIntyre’s effort found the net on thirty-five minutes.

Duggan’s frees kept Meath in touching distance, however a wonderful long range effort from Duggan on thirty-nine minutes made it a three point contest.

Chloe Darby added a second free before Niamh Hetherton added a fine score from play and Dublin pulled away again once more.

While Emma Duggan did add on a brace of frees, it was left to Dublin to finish with four unanswered scores, including a brilliant Hannah Tyrrell point to secure victory.

Dublin travel to take on Kildare in Round Two next Sunday.