Rovers play host to league champions Shels in Tallaght

Stephen Bradley will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways after two disappointing results over the Easter weekend Photo Mark McDermott

ANOTHER packed house is expected in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night when Shamrock Rovers play host to defending league champions Shelbourne.

There will be plenty of spice in this encounter with Damien Duff’s side looking to claim the bragging rights over their Dublin rivals.

There were 8,471 spectators in Tallaght on Monday for the Bohemians match, the biggest gate so far this season and another big crowd is expected this Friday for the visit of Shels.

Rovers will want to put the results of the past week behind them after drawing with St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday in Richmond Park with Kilnamanagh’s Joe Redmond scoring an injury time equaliser.

Then on Bank Holiday Monday, the Hoops conceded three goals in the last 20 minutes against arch-rivals Bohemians in Tallaght Stadium with Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney and an injury time Rhys Brennan rattling Stephen Bradley’s side.

Rovers had taken the lead in the first half through Joshua Honohan and Michael Noonan but they will be bitterly disappointed how it went wrong in the closing stages against Bohs.

While this is Rovers third Dublin derby in a week, they will be eager to get a good result against Shels so a close encounter will be expected.

Shelbourne are coming into this game with two draws against Drogheda United on Friday and Galway on Monday.

While there are problems on and off the pitch for Rovers, they will need their senior players to lead the way through this difficult part of the season.

Players like Roberto Lopes is a key player for Rovers in defence as is Lee Grace, Aaron Greene and Daniel Cleary.

While Shels will certainly be no pushovers, Rovers will have to be on top form if they are to secure maximum points.

Sam Bone will be a threat to the Rovers defence as will Mark Coyle while Tallaght lad Evan Caffrey is another player that will need to be closely watched.

Elsewhere, St Patrick’s Athletic travel to Dalymount Park to take on Bohemians in what should be another big game.

Pat’s are second in the league, a point behind Drogheda United while Bohs are in seventh position and in need of a big win in this encounter.

While Bohs have won their last two games, Stephen Kenny’s side will be looking to maintain their good run in the league.