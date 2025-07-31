Dementia care innovation
A Tallaght Hospital doctor and a nurse at Cherry Orchard Hospital made West Dublin proud as they received two awards for “innovative solutions to healthcare challenges.”
Doctor Aileen McCabe, an Emergency Medicine Consultant at TUH, and Edel Carey, a Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner at Cherry Orchard Hospital and Community Care, brought home two out of the 12 awards recognised at the recent HSE Spark Summit in Dublin.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
