Search
Department secures approval to purchase Loreto apartments
The apartments at Loreto Gate

Department secures approval to purchase Loreto apartments

Echo StaffSeptember 29, 2025 9:10 am

The Loreto Gate apartments located on Grange Road and Nutgrove Avenue in Rathfarnham are set to be filled in the coming months.

An Approved Housing Body has secured approval from the Department of Housing to acquire these units and begin the handover of homes.

Read More


Man stopped by unmarked garda patrol car fined €750

Tallaght

A PENSIONER was fined for dangerous driving following a road stop with an unmarked garda car, in which the defendant claimed he...

Man struck partner and assaulted two gardai

Tallaght

A MAN who struck his partner with his fist and assaulted two gardai avoided jail at Tallaght District Court.The man appeared before...

‘We’re incredibly hopeful’ as Archie moves to next stage

Tallaght

Tallaght youngster Archie Ennis is off to the United States of America to undergo tests to see whether he is eligible for...

Unmanned horse drawn carriage crashes near schools

News

“It was very upsetting, and the stress it could have caused to parents because the school was so adjacent to the accident.”A...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST