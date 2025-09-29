Department secures approval to purchase Loreto apartments
The Loreto Gate apartments located on Grange Road and Nutgrove Avenue in Rathfarnham are set to be filled in the coming months.
An Approved Housing Body has secured approval from the Department of Housing to acquire these units and begin the handover of homes.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Man stopped by unmarked garda patrol car fined €750Tallaght
A PENSIONER was fined for dangerous driving following a road stop with an unmarked garda car, in which the defendant claimed he...
Man struck partner and assaulted two gardaiTallaght
A MAN who struck his partner with his fist and assaulted two gardai avoided jail at Tallaght District Court.The man appeared before...
‘We’re incredibly hopeful’ as Archie moves to next stageTallaght
Tallaght youngster Archie Ennis is off to the United States of America to undergo tests to see whether he is eligible for...
Unmanned horse drawn carriage crashes near schoolsNews
“It was very upsetting, and the stress it could have caused to parents because the school was so adjacent to the accident.”A...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.