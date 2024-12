A councillor highlighted the absence of Fianna Fáil representatives during the approval of a motion on derelict houses in an already tense council meeting on Monday.

“All of the Fianna Fáil councillors seem to have left the building,” said Clondalkin councillor William Carey (SF) as the majority of attending councillors voted in favour of SDCC bringing forward the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for derelict houses in the county.