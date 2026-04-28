Devastating impact of early-onset dementia on families

Wayne Baron and his wife Siobhán, outside Leinster House at the Oireachtas briefing on young-onset and early-stage dementia

A powerful first-hand account of young-onset dementia – delivered directly to Oireachtas members at a briefing hosted by the All Party Oireachtas Group on Dementia (APOGD), and co-chaired by Senator Fiona O’Loughlin and Deputy George Lawlor – has exposed the hidden reality faced by thousands of people under 65.

Emotional testimony from 59-year-old Wayne Baron, who lives in Lucan, highlighted the devastating impact of the condition, as speakers urged policymakers to address the lack of age-appropriate supports for people with young-onset and early-stage dementia.