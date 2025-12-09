Developer loses appeal to retain 7 apartments at Larkfield House

Developer Vincent Cosgrave has lost a planning appeal to retain seven extra apartments that were added to a development on the Coldcut Road without permission.

The former Liffey Valley Fitness Gym at Larkfield House has been converted into 44 apartments, when planning permission was granted for only 37 apartments in 2018.

A planning application lodged in July 2024 seeking “retention planning permission” to provide for 44 apartments – three studios, 36 two-bed and five three-bed – in lieu of the permitted 37 apartment units was refused by South Dublin County Council’s planning department.

Mr Cosgrave then lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála in October of that year against the council’s decision.

In the original report from the council’s planning department, they stated that the “provision of additional residential units to that previously permitted is considered to be an intensification of the existing non-conforming use”.

They cited concerns over the level of light that the additional apartments would receive due to having single aspect layouts and that certain parts were likely to be “gloomy”.

“By reason of its poor-quality design and configuration, the proposed development would result in substandard accommodation and inadequate residential amenity for future occupants,” the council said, recommending that retention be refused.

The appeal lodged by Cavvies Ltd stated that the seven additional units were built as “it was clear that significant areas on each floor would be “left over” during construction of the original 37 units.

They said each additional unit provides high standards of accommodation with “a pleasant view over the adjoining pitch and putt golf course and are in receipt of adequate levels of daylight all day”.

“It is submitted that the view of the planning authority to oppose the granting of planning permission to retain these units, for their continued occupation by occupants who are, we understand, very happy with their living environment, is unwarranted.”

However, An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) agreed with the assessment by South Dublin County Council, stating that the “the subject development would result in a substandard form of accommodation… which would not be in accordance with the policies and objectives of the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028”.

As well as seeking retention of the seven additional units, planning permission was also sought to provide “49 car parking spaces to be accessed from Coldcut Road, bin stores, 112 bicycle spaces, landscaping including communal open space, an ESB substation and boundary treatments”, which were granted by the council and upheld by ACP.

Councillors and local TDs have called for tougher enforcement from the council for planning violations such as these.

At the time of the council’s refusal last October Sinn Féin TDs Eoin Ó Broin and Mark Ward urged SDCC to pursue legal action over the additional units in Larkfield House.

“Despite having his planning application refused by An Board Pleanála in 2018, and having subsequent retention applications refused by South Dublin County Council, the building remains fully occupied,” Deputy Ó Broin said.

