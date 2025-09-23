Diet and lifestyle play a positive role in having good brain health

New research from Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) has revealed that a significant proportion of patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) attending the hospital’s Brain Health Clinic are either overweight or living with obesity, while also reporting low levels of physical activity.

The findings, published in the Professional Nutrition and Dietetic Review – a leading journal in the field – underscore the critical role that diet and lifestyle play in supporting good brain health.

The study, conducted by Eimear Mullen, Senior Dietitian at TUH’s Institute for Memory and Cognition, studied anonymised data from 101 individuals diagnosed with a MCI and attending the Brain Health Clinic.

Of these patients, 39 per cent were male and 61 per cent female, with the majority aged between 70 and 79 years. The analysis found that 74 per cent of participants were in the overweight or obese BMI categories, and most reported low levels of physical activity.

TUH’s Brain Health Clinic, part of the Institute of Memory and Cognition, focuses on early intervention for those diagnosed with an MCI.

The clinic supports individuals to make positive changes to address their risk factors for developing dementia, such as improved nutrition, increased physical activity, smoking cessation, and reduced alcohol consumption.

Commenting on the findings, Ms Mullen said:

“Blood tests on patients attending the clinic revealed that one in three had insufficient vitamin D levels, while 33 per cent had high cholesterol levels. In addition, 82 per cent showed low to moderate adherence to the Mediterranean diet. While 50 per cent reported using olive oil, the other half did not.

‘Olive oil is a cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, known for its heart and brain health benefits.”

The Mediterranean diet – rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, whole grains, and healthy fats like olive oil – has been scientifically linked to reduced risk of cognitive decline.

Previous studies have found that obesity in midlife increases the risk of developing dementia, while adopting a Mediterranean-style diet and engaging in regular physical activity could reduce this risk.

Ms Mullen continued: “Nutrition plays a significant role in brain and overall health. Our research shows that there is clear scope to improve dietary habits in this group.

Where possible, patients should be educated on healthy eating patterns and encouraged to increase their intake of fruit, vegetables, legumes, and fish, while reducing consumption of high-sugar and high-fat snacks.”

She also recommended regular nutritional blood screening for patients attending the clinic to identify and address potential nutritional deficiencies.

As part of her conclusions, Ms Mullen emphasised the importance of a personalised care plan: “All patients with subjective/ mild memory difficulties would benefit from a tailored plan to improve diet and lifestyle.

Our study indicates that focus should be given to individuals with class 2 and 3 obesity, who may be at higher risk of developing dementia.”

She added: “People with MCI have an increased risk of developing dementia, but this risk could be reduced by adopting a Mediterranean-style diet, engaging in regular physical exercise, and cognitive stimulation therapies, which can make a meaningful difference.”

Consultant Geriatrician and Director of the Institute of Memory and Cognition at TUH Sean Kennelly says: “Extensive research shows that almost 50 per cent of dementia risk is preventable, and diet modification is a key component of this.

“This research highlights the importance of a multi-disciplinary and holistic approach to understanding the challenges people attending our brain health clinic have in addressing their dietary needs.

‘This information also helps us to support them in addressing this and other risk factors, to achieve their optimal brain health for the future.”

For more information about healthy eating and brain health, visit the website of the Irish Nutrition & Dietetic Institute (INDI), the recognised professional body for dietitians in Ireland: indi.