Disqualified driver caused €10,000 damage to patrol car during pursuit

A disqualified driver who caused €10,000 worth of damage to a garda patrol car during a pursuit has been jailed for three years and nine months, reports Eimear Dodd.

Michael Daly (27) struck the patrol car while trying to avoid a stinger, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Wednesday.

Daly of Knockmore Grove, Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin 24 pleaded guilty to endangerment, unlawful use of mechanically propelled vehicle without the consent of the owner, driving without insurance and two counts of criminal damage.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that gardai observed a stolen Ford Transit van being driven by Daly around 8.30am on May 4 last. Daly later told gardai he was not aware the vehicle had been stolen.

While the van was stopped at lights on the N81 Tallaght Bypass, a garda car went in front of it, but Daly reversed back. Another garda car which had pulled alongside the Ford Transit van took evasive action, but was struck.

Daly then did a U-turn and travelled the wrong way along the N81. He was observed overtaking cars on blind bends, swerving onto the wrong side of the road and driving at speeds up to 140km/hr.

As the chase continued, Daly swerved attempting to hit another patrol car.

Gardai then decided to set up a stinger.

While attempting to avoid the stinger, Daly hit a patrol car, causing €10,000 worth of damage. A garda also had to run into the garden of a nearby house to avoid being struck by the van.

Daly then attempted to drive off, despite the tyres of the van having deflated. The entire chase lasted around 10 minutes, the court heard.

Daly was arrested and while initially deemed unfit for interview, he later made full admissions.

He accepted his driving was dangerous and said he panicked. He was driving without a licence or insurance.

Daly has a number of previous convictions including for drugs and public order offences. He was disqualified from driving in 2022 for six years and has been in custody since his arrest.

The investigating garda agreed with Oisin Clarke BL, defending, that Daly told gardai he was trying to avoid the stinger and was not intentionally driving in the direction of the garda.

It was further accepted that Daly said he didn’t know the van was stolen and that he was asked to drop it off as he owed money. The witness agreed there is no link between Daly and the taking of the van.

Mr Clarke said his client accepts his driving on the day was “horrendous” and he is lucky that no one was injured. He said Daly had been on a drugs binge and hadn’t slept.

Mr Clarke said Daly asked for his remorse to be communicated to all affected members of An Garda Siochana.

Daly has longstanding drug addiction issues, but is now clean of drugs. He has support from his parents and a job available to him upon his release from custody.

Mr Clarke asked the court for as much leniency as possible for Daly.

Judge Martin Nolan said that the court considered Daly’s offending to constitute “pretty high end endangerment”. The judge said it “seems he has a difficulty with authority and intoxication”.

Having considered the mitigation including the guilty pleas, Judge Nolan imposed a sentence of three years and nine months backdated to when Daly went into custody.

He also disqualified Daly from driving for four years.