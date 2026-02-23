Search
Door smashed and till taken as gardai investigate break-in at new Ruff Cafe
Ruff Café was only opened three months ago in Corkagh Park

James Roulston MooneyFebruary 23, 2026 10:26 am

The council’s new café in Corkagh Park in Clondalkin was broken into in the early hours of Monday morning, only three months after it was opened to the public.

Ruff Café was the victim of a break-in early on Monday morning before operating hours when an assailant smashed the glass door and stole the till.

