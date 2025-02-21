Double blow for The Square as another store closes

Quiz fashion chain has announced the closure of its Irish stores including the one in The Square

ANOTHER bad day for retail staff as fashion chain Quiz, announced the closure of 23 stores in Ireland and the UK, including an outlet at The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght.

It is understood 200 jobs are at risk after the Scottish based retailer fell into administration.

It follows swiftly from news that UK-owned retailer New Look was to close its Irish stores this week with the loss of 350 jobs in the Republic, including up to 30 staff at retail stores in The Square, Tallaght and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

In a statement, New Look said the decision to wind down its Irish operations follows several years of sustained losses and challenging market conditions.

Quiz closed their shops despite being bought in a pre-pack administration deal by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.

The partywear company, which was established in Glasgow in 1993, has struggled in recent years.

Last month, the company said it was searching for emergency funding, amid fears it would run out of cash by March.

Quiz confirmed that it hired insolvency practitioner Teneo as administrator to Zandra, its subsidiary business which runs its shops in the UK and Ireland.

Calls have been made for workers to be given clarity on redundancy terms or redeployment options, according to Labour’s Enterprise, Tourism and Employment spokesman George Lawlor.