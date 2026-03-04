Search
Drinks company C&C name new chief financial officer
Adam Phillips

Echo StaffMarch 4, 2026 10:31 am

DRINKS group C&C recently announced the appointment of Adam Phillips to the board as the company’s new chief financial officer and executive director.

Headquartered at Bulmer House in Crumlin, C&C said the appointment followed a thorough, independent search and selection process.

Mr Phillips is expected to join the company during April and succeeds Andrew Andrea who will step down from the board in March.

He joins C&C from floorcovering distributor Headlam, where he has served as CFO since March 2023.

Before that, he was Group Financial Controller at Mobico Group plc, (previously National Express), a FTSE 250 multinational transport provider, from 2019 to 2023.

The appointment is one of the first under chief executive Roger White, who took over the role a year ago, replacing predecessor who stepped won in 2024 following accounting errors.

Roger White, C&C’s chief executive, said that Mr Phillips has a highly relevant skill set and will further build the capabilities of C&C’s leadership team.

“I have every confidence that Adam will make an immediate impact as well as an important long-term contribution to the business,” he added.

C&C manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across Ireland and the UK, including Bulmers and Magners cider and Five Lamps beer.

