Dublin footballers look to raid the Orchard

THE Dublin Footballers find themselves back in action this weekend as they take on Armagh in the penultimate game of the Division 1 league campaign in Croke Park this Saturday with a 7pm throw in.

Dublin started the league in poor form as they lost their opening two games against Donegal and Mayo before a less than convincing performance saw them pick up their first win of the campaign against Monaghan.

The game against Monaghan would be followed by a subpar performance against Kerry which saw them unable to lay a finger on the current All Ireland champions and they headed into their last game as heavy underdogs for the first time in modern history against Roscommon.

However travelling to Dr Hyde Park, Dublin appeared to have somewhat turned a corner as they dominated the game against Roscommon and looked more similar to the Dublin of old, delivering a much improved performance which Ger Brennan will be looking to build upon in this upcoming tie against Armagh.

The Orchard County have won just once in their five games so far in the league which was against Monaghan in the first game of the tournament.

Still despite the continued losses it is worth noting the performances they have been putting in in each of the following games.

After victory against Monaghan they would lose by one point to Galway, this would be followed by a three point defeat to Roscommon which in turn would be followed by a four point defeat to Donegal with their most recent fixture being a one point loss to Mayo.

While they certainly aren’t world beaters at this stage and sit second from bottom just ahead of Monaghan in the table, Armagh’s standings in that table perhaps does not reflect the danger that they pose and Dublin will do well to be aware of it ahead of this upcoming fixture.