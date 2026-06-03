Dublin GAA use first new pitch at Spawell facility
The Dublin U15s Football Development Squad became the first team to use the pitches at the Dublin GAA Centre of Participation site at Spawell this week.
The first of four pitches is now available for use with the remainder being developed over the coming years as part of the construction of the new Centre of Participation.
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AUTHORMichael Howley
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