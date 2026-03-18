Dublin Lions qualify for league play-offs

THE Dublin Lions have finished top of Men’s Division 1 and have qualified for the play-offs following a 90-70 victory against Ulster University.

Unfortunately they are not assured to go up despite the league win and now must battle for a place in the SuperLeague in the upcoming play-offs.

Lions had a brilliant run of form throughout the regular season this year as they won 18 out of 22 games and did not lose a single league match at home all season, their sole defeat at Colaiste Bride coming in cup competition.

The league finish is even more impressive considering that the team would not have been favourites at all coming into the campaign and previously would have been battling at the other end of the table.

Plenty of new players were signed ahead of the start of this season and under the coaching of Rob White and Martin O’Keeffe they have turned into a formidable force.

O’Keeffe spoke on team performance so far this year.

“The progress we’ve made this season has been huge. We were taking over a team that had a poor run the previous season. We were in threat of relegation last year. We took our time over the summer and got in some really good players.

“The lads gelled really well. There were a couple of early losses that we weren’t really happy with but we got the show on the road then. We honestly didn’t think at the start of the season we would be in this position. It’s all credit to the lads, they have been hugely committed and really bought into what we were trying to do this season and it’s shown in the games.”

The club now turns its attention to this weekend as they take on the first of their play off games coming up against Titans.

One benefit that they get for winning the league is that they have home court advantage in the play offs up until the semi final stage.

Titans finished fourth in the southern conference while Lions finished first in the northern.

The game is set for Colaiste Bride this Saturday with a 5.30pm start.